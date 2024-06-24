Grantchester season 9 episode 2: How did Will Davenport leave?

We knew ahead of Grantchester season 9 episode 2 that this would mark the exit of Tom Brittney as Will Davenport and yet, questions remained.

What was a big one? Well, that is quite simple: How this character would end up saying goodbye. Luckily, he did not die and instead, he is simply heading to Newcastle, where he feels like he can make an even greater impact. This is a new challenge for him, and in a lot of ways that echoes Brittney’s own departure from the series. After all, he willingly chose to exit the series to pursue new creative opportunities, but he still love the show and those who work on it. As a matter of fact, in an interview with TV Insider he refers to Robson Green as his best friend!

Even if Brittney himself willingly chose to depart the series, the actor made it clear to the publication that saying goodbye was still a rather difficult process:

“As we got to the last take, it all hit me, and I couldn’t get through it because I kept crying … I knew on that last take I’m never going to speak as Will Davenport again, and it all came crashing like a tidal wave.”

He also made it clear that despite his character still being out there, he is not intending to come back down the road, noting that it is Rishi Nair’s time to shine now. That is a gracious response to us, mostly since it will alleviate any concerns that his presence could still linger over the series moving forward. The next chapter for Grantchester could prove exciting, just as we hope it is for Tom moving forward in his career. He is an actor still with a ton of untapped potential, and we could really see him doing different things all over the globe.

