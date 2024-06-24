Is Kavan Smith leaving When Calls the Heart, Lee after finale?

Is Kavan Smith leaving When Calls the Heart, and is there any reason to worry about Lee after the finale?

Well, here is what we can say at present: There are no sings that Smith is departing the show. Even though Lee may go to Capital City with Lucas, Lucas remains a part of the series and by extension, so does Lee. Also, he’s married to Rosemary! This is too tightly-knit an ensemble, but this potential move does represent a fundamental change in the show’s scope.

So what did the show’s executive producer in Lindsay Sturman have to say about this big ending? Well, take a look at some of her thoughts per TV Guide:

The show is always going to be set in Hope Valley, but with Lucas being the governor, there is this pull back to Capital City. Does he pull Lee with him with his grand vision, and both of them wanting to do great things for Hope Valley and their communities, while also their hearts being in Hope Valley as well? It does create a push-pull into Season 12.

For the time being, the push-pull feels like it could lead to some interesting drama, or at least a few new locations for characters to visit here and there. We do wonder if someday you could just create a big spin-off with Capital City, but that is not necessarily something that seems imminent, as well.

After all, remember that Lucas and Lee both love Hope Valley, and they would be there all the time if they could. This is why we don’t see the focus for either one of them drifting all that far from what it has been over the years.

What do you think about the events of the When Calls the Heart season 11 finale?

Do you think that Lee is gone for good? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates ahead.

