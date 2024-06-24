Monsieur Spade season 2 renewal: A summer 2024 update

Is there any chance at all that we will hear about a Monsieur Spade season 2 between now and the end of the summer? Make no mistake, we want another chapter — also, the first season of the AMC show ended in a way that makes us want more. How can we not! There is room for a lot more to be explored, even if it was originally billed as a limited series.

Now, at this point, it is really just a matter of waiting to see if the network makes that announcement, and there are a few different factors that play a role. Take the availability of star Clive Owen, and then also the team of Scott Frank and Tom Fontana who orchestrated the brilliant narrative behind the scenes.

At this point, we would argue that there is at least a chance for more to be revealed on the show this summer, but perhaps more than almost any other series out there, we don’t think that there is all that much when it comes to a traditional timeline. There are a lot of examples out there of “limited series” coming back after a few years, and there is a chance that we’ll be waiting some time before an official decision is even made.

As for what we most want to see in a possible season 2…

Well, for starters, it would be rather great in the event that we did get to see more of Teresa and Sam Spade working together — regardless of if she is his daughter or not, that possibility is certainly there for something exciting. There are also questions regarding the Virginia Dell woman we met at the end of last season. What are some of her intentions?

Do you think we are going to see a season 2 happen for Monsieur Spade?

