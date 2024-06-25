Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 6/25/24?

Is FBI new tonight? The demand is clearly there for more, and the same goes for Most Wanted and International. Given that all three shows had reduced episodes counts following the strikes earlier this year, this does raise plenty of questions about what else could be coming.

Without further ado now, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: All three of these shows are still, regrettably, off the air. That is also going to be the case for a good while still. Of course, it’s a thrill to know that they are all coming back for more this fall, but we are talking here about late September or early October! That’s a good three months away, at least!

So as painful as the long break here may remain, we are at least happy to be able to share something more akin to good news here: There was a big announcement a few days ago! If you missed it, Jesse Lee Soffer of Chicago PD fame is actually going to be a series regular over on FBI: International season 4, seemingly filling the void left by Luke Kleintank as Scott Forrester. Now, Soffer is not going to be reprising his role of Jay Halstead, and is instead playing a totally different character. This is a surprise given that the two shows are in the same universe, but we’ve also seen it with over Dick Wolf shows in the past. With that, it is hardly some sort of unforeseen jaw-dropper.

Is there a chance that there could be other casting changes within the franchise? It is possible, but International was the only one of the three shows that really required a big-time addition entering the season. We’ll see if anything further comes out.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

