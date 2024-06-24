Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted season 5: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the season 4 finale today on NatGeo, is there a chance at a Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted season 5 down the road?

First and foremost, we should go ahead and say that if you not checking this show out, you are missing some good stuff! This is arguably the celebrity chef at his finest, embracing a format that we know rather well thanks to Anthony Bourdain and Phil Rosenthal. We have seen Ramsay do so many cooking competitions and Kitchen Nightmares style programs over the years that we’ve grown numb to some of the soundbites. Ramsay is a passionate guy who loves food, and we prefer him out in the elements trying to learn a little bit more about the world. It’s a reminder in that way that even when you are an “expert,” you work is never done.

Alas, at this moment there is no confirmation that a Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted season 5 is happening, but it very well could. This is one of those series that really could go away or come back at any time, given that every episode is largely its own thing and a lot may depend on Gordon’s own schedule. Ultimately, there is something so valuable within this format that it would be a shame if it every did go away for good.

Now if you do want to see more of the series, our advice is to head over to Disney+ and stream away! While not everyone may have NatGeo these days, Disney owns one of the most popular streaming services out there and there are a ton of episodes could can check out — at least here in the United States. This show doesn’t get the publicity of a MasterChef or some of Gordon’s other shows, so it does need a little bit more of a bump.

As for where else Ramsay could visit, the possibilities are in fact rather endless — that is what makes the show so fun.

Do you want to see a Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted season 5 happen?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







