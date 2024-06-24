Ahsoka season 2 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

Is there a chance that something more on Ahsoka is going to be revealed between now and the end of the summer? If you have a craving for a little bit more insofar as information goes, that is easy to understand!

After all, the Star Wars conversations are picking up anew right now due in part to the existence of The Acolyte on the schedule. Also, it has been a good stretch of time since the Rosario Dawson series was last on the air.

So, where do things stand at present? Let’s just say that it is a mixture of good and bad news. We know that another chapter is coming at some point, but the odds of getting almost any news on it this summer is slim. There is no Star Wars Celebration event until 2025, and that’s when a lot of other huge announcements are going to be made. Meanwhile, it is too far away from season 2 for this season of The Acolyte to reveal much if anything at all. It is set in another part of the timeline that renders tie-ins or crossovers almost impossible, so that is another thing that you do have to consider here, as well.

To us, the larger question is whether or not you want to bring Ahsoka Tano back before or after the upcoming movie The Mandalorian & Grogu, mostly because if you want to feature the character in this film, you have to do something to resolve the season 1 cliffhanger. This is why for us personally, we’d rather see another season beforehand. If that is going to happen, though, Dave Filoni has to get the ball rolling; The Mandalorian movie currently has a release date in May 2026.

Ultimately, Ahsoka does still have a lot of untapped potential; there were a lot of loose ends from season 1, after all, that were hardly tied up.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

