Severance season 2 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

Are we finally at a point where a Severance season 2 premiere date is going to be revealed over at Apple TV+? It feels on some level like it is right around the corner!

Consider some of the evidence for a moment here. Filming has already wrapped up for the drama, and in the past couple of months we have heard both Adam Scott and Ben Stiller each suggest that the season will be coming soon. Given that filming first began back in October 2022, that means that there’s probably a lot of footage that they’ve already had an opportunity to edit and properly tinker with. That means that everything could be set up for a return to the streaming service either in late summer or early fall. The show was included in a recent sizzle reel of upcoming content, and we tend to think that is 100% a good sign.

For really the first time since Severance season 2 start filming, we are entering a part of the year where it actually feels expected that a premiere date will come out. If one isn’t out there by late September, it would signal a late November or December premiere for the show — and it is hard to imagine that Apple TV+ wants to hold on to the show for that long.

In some ways, you could argue that the best-case scenario is to announce a premiere date within the next month, while they are still gaining subscribers and attention off the success of Presumed Innocent. This is a way to retain more of the subscribers you have, and also give viewers enough of a heads-up to go back and re-watch the first season. The big challenge for season 2 right now is simply that it’s so far removed from when season 1 aired, and this is a pretty complex show that lends itself to a ton of theories. A big promotional effort may be required.

Related – See more discussion on Severance courtesy of Ben Stiller

What do you most want to see when Severance season 2 premieres, no matter when that is?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







