Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, June 24, 2024?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? It should not come as much of a shock to anyone that the desire for so much more is out there. Wilmer Valderrama and Brian Dietzen still have interviews coming out from their time at the Monte Carlo TV Festival, and early indications are that this will be a far more substantial season than what we got in the strike-shortened season 21.

Now, of course, we do have to come in here and deliver some of the bad news: There is no installment on the air tonight, as the extended summer break continues. At present, the earliest you are going to see the series return is in late September, and hopefully there are going to be all sorts of teases that are shared soon about what all is coming.

In general, it does feel fair to anticipate a lot of what you’ve come to love already about the show. Think in terms of a healthy mixture of great story-of-the-week content and then also insight on all of the characters outside the job.

The top priority in the early going still remains whether or not Katrina Law is leaving the show and her role of Jessica Knight. We for now remain cautiously optimistic that she return, mostly because there is really not a whole lot of evidence out there to the contrary. Sure, Agent Knight did take a job opportunity out in California, but there’s hardly any indication that this is a job that she is going to keep forever. She may realize that it is not for her, or she may want to be back with the people she loves — and her recent love interest in Jimmy Palmer.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

