Blue Bloods series finale: When will CBS release more details?

As many of you may be aware at this point, Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Selleck, and the rest of the Blue Bloods cast recently wrapped up filming. The series is now done behind the scenes and with that, we’re just stuck waiting for it to actually air.

If you have been reading here for a while, you may be aware of the fact that CBS will probably air the final episode at some point either in November or December. So when will we learn more about what’s actually ahead?

Well, for a reference point here, you really just have to look at what the network typically does with most of their shows. We often see with them situations where they give you details about what lies ahead three or so weeks in advance, and that means that come late October or early to mid-November, you could at least get a synopsis for the final Blue Bloods episode. An official promo will probably not come until a week or so before and given the sort of content typically released in these, we honestly would not be shocked if nothing is actually disclosed as to actual plotlines in here.

As has been noted before, the end of the long-running series could in some ways feel like a celebration of everything that we have had an opportunity to see over the years. There could be some sad moments, but also laughter, a family dinner, and a reminder of why we’ve all watched the series for nearly a decade and a half. We remain curious if a potential spin-off will be hinted at here, given that per one Paramount executive, it does still seem like a possibility.

Related – See more of what the Blue Bloods cast has to say about the end of filming

What do you most to see within the Blue Bloods series finale?

Do you think it will be all joy and little else? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back, remember to also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







