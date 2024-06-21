Blue Bloods season 14: Cast, crew officially wrap series finale

It is very much now the end of an era, and it’s an emotional one for sure. Last night, cameras stopped rolling on the Blue Bloods series finale. After almost a decade and a half, the story of the Reagans has come to a close.

We’ve shared a lot of social-media posts from the cast and crew over the past few days already but if you head over to the show’s Instagram now, you can see another one now from Marisa Ramirez.

So what is the story of the series finale going to be about? That is the one thing that is still rather unclear at the moment. There will be another family dinner but other than that, there is really not much out there that can be said. This episode will likely air in either late November or December; meanwhile, the remaining eight episodes are going to premiere when we get around to late September / early October.

Does this really have to be the end of the series? Let’s just say, at least for now, that the answer to this is rather complicated. You can argue that we’re going to be getting some more great stuff in the form of a spin-off, and one Paramount executive has suggested that there could be something that happens here down the road. The benefit for CBS to consider this is that they likely do want to keep the dedicated viewership that they have here, albeit with a product that is more cost-effective. Finances are really the big reason why Blue Bloods is ending in the first place; it took a pay cut from a lot of the core cast members for it to even come back for a season 14. (This show has a particularly big cast compared to others of its ilk.)

