YOU season 5 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

Is there a chance that you will get some more news about a YOU season 5 premiere date between now and the end of the summer?

There are a few things to be excited about here when it comes to the Penn Badgley series, and it begins with the fact that production has been underway for a little while now! We are building towards an epic return at some point, but there is a lot more work still to be done here. Other than the casting of Madeline Brewer of The Handmaid’s Tale fame, there are not a lot of other details currently out there.

Will this change before the end of the summer? If nothing else, we do feel hopeful that a new teaser or two from the final chapter will emerge. After all, it only benefits Netflix to get some more information out there to generate excitement as to how Joe Goldberg’s story ends. There’s a chance that a part of it could return at the end of this year, but the first half of 2025 feels like a strong possibility.

For now, it is probably a little too early for exact details about a premiere date to come out for YOU season 5. However, don’t be shocked if something is announced this fall and alongside that, you also get a better overall sense of what the release plan is at the same time. Given that season 4 was released in two parts, this is currently what we are also expecting moving into the final chapter of the story.

As for whether or not Joe gets his comeuppance, that remains to be seen … but it does feel like there is a pretty strong chance this is going to happen.

