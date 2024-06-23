Silo season 2 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to hear something more about a Silo season 2 premiere date between now and the end of the summer?

Well, the first thing we should note here is pretty simple: Filming is done! With that in mind, the demand for another chapter of the Rebecca Ferguson series is getting into high gear. The show is currently in post-production to get these episodes ready to go, and there are certainly some hopes that you will see it back before the calendar year is up. A present in a recent sizzle reel also does something to give you a certain amount of hope here.

So will you get a premiere date this summer for the new season? Let’s just say that there is a certain amount of hope here. Provided that season 2 comes out before late November / December, there is value in getting this date out there. After all, it allows you more of an opportunity to promote the show in depth and as crazy as it may seem, it does feel like there is a further ceiling that can be reached here in terms of viewership.

If we don’t end up getting a premiere date this summer, there is a chance that a few other details are going to be coming out. There could be a teaser, more photos, or at least a handful of other details all about what the next chapter will be. This is going to be a story about Juliette being out in the world and what that means. What could she learn? Also, will this inspire some other people to go out and leave the Silo as well? There is a lot to wonder and that is a part of the fun at the moment.

What do you most want to see moving into Silo season 2 when it arrives?

