Silo season 2 spoilers: Rebecca Ferguson on ‘dark’ story ahead

A Silo season 2 is already confirmed at Apple TV+, and that is not something to worry about. Heck, filming is already done!

So with that in mind, what can you worry about? Well, consider it a matter of precisely when the series will premiere (most likely, either later this year or early 2025) and from there, what the story is going to be. Juliette has been exposed to the outside world now, and that opens the door to some answers. However, at the same time, there are plenty more mysteries that could potentially come out as well.

Speaking to The Wrap, star and executive producer Rebecca Ferguson could not say too much — yet, at the same time, she said just enough to have us excited:

“Season 2 is dark. It’s a bonkers exciting season … It is huge, man.”

Perhaps the most intriguing other part of this story is confirmation that Ferguson is under contract through a possible Silo season 4. That does not necessarily mean that the show is going to run that long, but it does signal that there is definitely an open door for it to happen. If we get that, it’s honestly going to be a thrill! There is a lot to explore still from Hugh Howey’s source material, and we know that Rebecca herself has spoken about the idea of shooting the remaining seasons back to back. There would be merit in doing that, as it would give Apple more flexibility — and then also open up the cast to do other things once season 4 wrapped.

For now, let’s stay excited — but also nervous, given that there are so many different directions Juliette’s story could go.

