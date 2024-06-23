The Gilded Age season 3 premiere date: Summer 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to get a premiere date for The Gilded Age season 3 at some point this summer? Or, at the very least, will we learn more about the show?

The first thing that we should state here is of course important: More episodes are coming! After that Ada – Agnes twist at the end of last season, how can you not want more? There is a lot of other great stuff to be excited about as we do move forward.

Now that we’ve said that, this is where we do have to come in and drop a little bit of bad news: This summer, you won’t exactly get to see much in the way of premiere-date news. As a matter of fact, we should just be grateful that there is any real news at all to share. Production will be kicking off later this summer and with that, there’s at least a chance that some behind-the-scenes teases for what lies ahead will be shared!

As for a premiere date … let’s just say that patience is a virtue. At this point, we will consider ourselves lucky if we are able to see new episodes for the series at some point in summer 2025, and that may be what HBO is planning. Considering that they already have The White Lotus and The Last of Us coming, and those could be the releases for winter and spring. The Gilded Age could be used to tide viewers over to Euphoria, which could be either late 2025 or early 2026. There is also the Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms which just kicked off production; however, it remains to be seen exactly where it is going to be in within the calendar of all the other hits to come.

Just know this: You will see the Russells again, and there better be a lot of drama that comes along with them!

