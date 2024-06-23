The Night Agent season 2 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

With production now done on The Night Agent season 2, is there a case to be made for a premiere date announcement soon?

Well, for starters, the reasoning behind this expectation is clear, especially since Netflix indicated already that the action drama will be back this year. With that being said, it is probably going to be somewhere in the November / December range. Given how big these episodes are (and there are ten of them), it will take some time for them all to be edited and prepared to air. Filming only wrapped up recently, and they have to be ready for all over the world.

If there is a chance that a premiere date for The Night Agent season 2 is revealed this summer, it will probably be in August or early September. There is no real reason for Netflix to rush this. Also, they almost certainly will not reveal anything unless they are 100% certain that they are going to meet the date in question.

One other thing to consider: There is also a chance that the first half of the season comes late this year and the second half in 2025. This would be a way for the streamer to get episodes out to subscribers faster, while also giving them more time to get together Part Two. (Also, there’s no denying they could rake in more money this way — this is a business for them, at the end of the day.)

While there may not be too many significant story details out there just yet on The Night Agent season 2, know that production shot in several locations and that executive producer Shawn Ryan recently inked a new deal with Netflix that will allow him to expand the universe. That could mean more seasons of the flagship show or spin-offs down the road. It’s just something to keep in mind through the rest of the month.

