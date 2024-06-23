DI Ray season 2 episode 3 spoilers: The past comes back

Can you believe that we’re already near the half point of DI Ray season 2? By the end of the next new episode, we’re going to be there! Hopefully, that means an opportunity for some other surprising twists and turns.

For now, what we can say is that entering “The Hunt for Rav” next week, there will be a chance for a few jaw-droppers. Also, an opportunity to learn more about Rachita courtesy of her past. This show has strived through its first season and a half to give its actors a lot to do, and you can be assured now that this is not about to change.

If you do want to know more, go ahead and check out the full DI Ray season 2 episode 3 synopsis right now:

The clock is ticking to track down an armed fugitive after a third murder victim is found, and Rachita is forced to confront a familiar face from her past. Suzie begins to make inquiries into her family’s affairs.

The idea of a ticking clock should serve to give this episode an extra dose of intensity, something that of course any story like this benefits from. Obviously, we know that the main character is going to be okay on the other side of this story, largely because there is still a lot of story to tell! Still, if you can find some other ways to insert some twists and unnerve everyone involved in the story, we’d consider that a success.

Think of things this way: Of course we are rooting for Rachita, given that she is our main point-of-view character. However, aren’t stories like this also better when they are forced to face a wide array of different challenges? We at least think so, and that will probably be what keeps momentum steady for the next few weeks.

