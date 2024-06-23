Chicago Fire season 13 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

Is there a chance that more news on Chicago Fire season 13 is going to surface over the course of the summer? It feels like a given, but is it wrong for us to think so?

Well, let’s not beat around the bush here too much — after all, it is a given in some ways that a date will be announced soon. After all, the Taylor Kinney series is going to be premiering on NBC in the fall, and they will want to get a date out there long before that. This indicates summer — heck, it actually indicates the relatively near future!

If there was a specific period we would watch out for when it comes to a date announcement, it is actually the next couple of weeks. That would allow NBC to promote Chicago Fire with a specific date attached to it throughout the July 4 holiday and beyond that, also during the Olympics. This is something that they are always keen to do with a lot of their shows.

So, provided a premiere is coming in late September or early October, what could you expect to see in terms of the story? Well, the big cliffhanger about Jack Damon being Severide’s half-brother has to be explored further, and that will be a huge component to whatever story gets explored … though it is also far from the only one. Remember that there is also going to be a new Chief coming to Firehouse 51, meaning that Herrmann is not going to be able to step in as Boden’s replacement. That is a bummer, but hardly a surprise given that a show like this wants drama. Isn’t it easier to create that with someone new, and someone who probably has a different leadership style?

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Fire season 13 when it arrives at NBC?

Are there any particular stories that you most want to see? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back … there are other updates ahead.

