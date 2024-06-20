Chicago Fire season 13 spoilers: Lyla Novak sticking around

We know that there will be new faces on Chicago Fire season 13; beyond that, there will also be a relatively-new one sticking around.

According to a new report from Deadline, Jocelyn Hudon is going to be a series regular moving forward as Lyla Novak, who you first saw close to the end of season 12. She had been a little more of a freelancer, so Violet helping to bring her on board is a big move. As for what sort of stories will be told with her in the months to come, we’ll have to wait and see — but filming should kick off this summer!

Novak is one of two characters introduced last season that should prove notable moving forward, with the other one being Jack Damon, who just so happens to be Severide’s half-brother following that season 12 finale bombshell.

As for newcomers, we have already heard that Chicago Fire is going to have a new Chief replacing Boden, meaning that it’s not going to be Herrmann taking on the role despite this being what Eamonn Walker’s character wanted. This honestly felt predictable, since it makes sense for producers to want someone to come in and upset the apple cart a little bit — Herrmann’s leadership style would largely be fairly similar to what we saw with Boden.

When will you actually see the next batch of episodes premiere?

More than likely, either late September or early October. This is not the only series in the franchise that we’re expecting to see big changes from. After all, remember that Chicago PD will also be presumably bringing on board at least one new member of Intelligence after the departure of Hailey Upton. While it makes the most sense for that to be Petrovic based on her arc last season, nothing has been confirmed there.

Related – Check out more news on the next boss coming in Chicago Fire

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Lyla Novak on Chicago Fire season 13?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







