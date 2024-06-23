House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2: Jaehaerys’ funeral?

Tonight on HBO, House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 is poised to arrive. So, what is it you can expect?

First and foremost, get prepared for what looks to be a jam-packed story with a lot of emotional content from start to finish. It is going to run a stretch over an hour, and it will need to move the needle forward in a big way with the Dance of Dragons just about here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

For starters, there is a period of mourning following the murder of Jaehaerys at the hands of Blood and Cheese. Photos for the episode show Alicent sporting what looks to be funeral garb, and this entire ordeal will make Aegon desperate for revenge. What happened to Luke was fundamentally an accident, regardless of what anyone believes. This was purposeful; the King’s son was not Daemon’s planned target, but will that matter?

While Team Green struggles without its future heir and plans its next strike, do not be surprised if there are some significant cracks within the ranks of Team Black. After all, Daemon never exactly talked about his assassination plan with Rhaenyra, and this could cause a schism between the two that may be difficult to repair. Daemon clearly feels as though the Queen was too grief-stricken to act, and he made a move that he felt was in his best interest. He very well may have sent the entire family into peril.

At some point, House of the Dragon has to dive head-first into the war. One side will surely win, but what will be left of them when the dust settles? No one should want to rule over an empire of ash, and the very idea of this does very much foreshadow what transpires with Daenerys close to the end of Game of Thrones.

Related – Learn more about House of the Dragon, including early plans for season 3

What do you most want to see on House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 tonight?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







