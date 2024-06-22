Doctor Who season 14 finale: Is Millie Gibson leaving?

Following the Doctor Who season 14 finale, it makes some sense to question Millie Gibson’s future as Ruby Sunday.

After all, consider the ending! After Ruby learned the truth about her biological mother, she also had a chance to learn more about her father! Much of her entire life story was getting turned upside down, and The Doctor realized quickly that she needed to be at home. At the same time, she clearly had conflicted emotions about it and hated the idea that The Doctor would leave, as opposed to being there with her through all of these changes.

Yet, Ncuti Gatwa’s character assured her that he would see her again, and that is 100% going to be the case. There are already photos featuring Gibson out there from next season, and showrunner Russell T. Davies has confirmed the future plan to Doctor Who Unleashed:

“This is a pause, I genuinely thought Ruby’s story paused there. She couldn’t get all that information about her family, and all that emotion overload, and run off in the TARDIS. It pauses there, she’s coming back. A new companion is coming in [played by Varada Sethu], but you’ll see the three of them together. Three people in this TARDIS fighting evil. There’s good stuff to come, there’s really crucial stories for Ruby to come, and her family! The story of that family hasn’t finished yet, that will all make sense when you see it, so… [There is more] to come!”

A lot of this does feel accurate to what Ruby’s story would be, were all of this actually happening in the real world. The main lingering question that we have is quite simple: If you are Ruby, is there any resentment that The Doctor left you, even if he said he would be coming back at some point? It does feel possible.

