Doctor Who 2024 Christmas Special: What we know

In the wake of the emotional Doctor Who season 14 finale on BBC One and Disney+, it makes sense to be curious about what is next. After all, isn’t there so much to look forward to when it comes to the show? We tend to think so!

Of course, with that being said, we do also think that there is a certain amount of pain knowing that the next new episode is more than six months away — at least we know there’s a Christmas Special coming already? That is something to be excited about!

For now, the existence of said special is the first thing to be aware of over the coming months. Beyond that, know that there is a big-name guest star coming in Nicola Coughlan! While the exact role of the Bridgerton star remains to be seen, she will spent plenty of time with Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor. In a statement at the time her casting was confirmed, here is what Coughlan had to say:

“I’m excited to join the Whoniverse under the leadership of the inimitable Russell T Davies. I’ve been a fan of Ncuti Gatwa for some time and getting to share the screen with him as the Doctor has been an absolute joy.”

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed already that Millie Gibson will be back as Ruby Sunday, but we would be surprised if she turns up in the Special. However, she will be back next season, and will be joined by another companion in Varada Sethu, who actually appeared in “Boom” this season. As for whether she is playing the same role or someone entirely different, that remains a mystery … but there is so much to be excited about already! Production is already happening on the next season of the show, which does open the door that we will be able to see it in 2025.

