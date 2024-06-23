Doctor Who season 15 spoilers: Answers on Mrs. Flood coming

Who is Mrs. Flood on Doctor Who? In the wake of all the questions that were answered at the end of season 14, this one still lingers.

Are there theories out there about it already? Absolutely, and a lot of them are fascinating! There is chatter that she may somehow be a former Companion, a shape-shifter, or perhaps a new Big Bad waiting in disguise. She’s clearly assumed a place where she can watch The Doctor and Ruby both, and her arc was intentionally carved out over two seasons.

Speaking per the Radio Times, Anita Dobson (who plays the character) notes that moving into next season, viewers will “actually find out quite a lot about her. That’ll be interesting, to see what people think … You will find out more about her as we go along.”

If we were to wager a guess right now, it is that Dobson’s character will be fully revealed closer to the end of season 15 and she will be key to resolving whatever storylines are out there. In general, this does feel like a season that will answer almost every question out there … though it also could raise new ones in regards to the future. Ncuti Gatwa has given no indication that he will depart at the end of next season, so we like to think he will be back — but what happens around him remains to be seen. Millie Gibson will be back next season as Ruby Sunday and beyond just her, you will also see Varada Sethu return. She turned up earlier this past season in “Boom,” but it remains to be seen if she will be playing that same role or someone totally new. There is something quite fun that could come with figuring that out!

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas Special — what can you expect?

What are you most excited for when it comes to the Mrs. Flood story on Doctor Who season 15?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







