Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, June 22, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? This has been one of those weeks where it’d be great to cap it with an episode. There is so much to lampoon and in general, the summer is when there is a real absence of proper and super-timely satire.

Unfortunately, this is where the bad news also comes into play: There is no new installment tonight. Instead, we will be collectively waiting until either late September or early October to see the series back. It looks as though the entire season 49 cast could be coming back for season 50, unless the producers decide to cut someone from the group. It does make sense that nobody would want to leave during the milestone.

Sometimes, at this point in the summer we do like to start making predictions as to who would host the premiere but honestly, there is not one leading candidate. A part of the reason for that is that there is no live-action movie that has really taken over the summer; also, with this being season 50, we’re not sure that Lorne Michaels wants an unproven first-time host leading things off.

If there is someone in our mind who personally feels like a great candidate, it is John Mulaney, who is coming off a great run on Netflix and has done an incredible job hosting past episodes over the years. He feels like a great tone-setter and a reason to bring some other people back (see Pete Davidson).

If not him, do you consider Amy Poehler? She is the star of what will likely be the biggest movie of the year after this weekend in Inside Out 2, and she also of course has that former cast member distinction. In general, this does feel like the season to have as many alumni on as possible to honor the overall run — also, you do have the 50th anniversary special coming in early 2025.

Who do you want to see host the Saturday Night Live premiere as of right now?

