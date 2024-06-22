Chicago PD season 12 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

Is there a good chance that we will learn a Chicago PD season 12 premiere date over the course of this summer? On paper, it feels like a sure thing!

After all, why wouldn’t the folks at NBC want to get a date out there soon? There are two clear benefits to it. First, getting an announcement out before July enables them to promote the police drama during some of their Independence Day programming, which is definitely something that could be a clear asset for them. Another advantage is to have a full marketing blitz ready to go for the Olympics, which is of course one of the most important times of their schedule. They are for sure going to want to lean into promoting their fall lineup at that point.

For the very reasons that we have already mapped out, let’s just say that it is more or less a sure thing that a Chicago PD premiere date gets announced this summer, and it will likely happen over the next couple of weeks. The only reason to wait is if there are any concerns about a possible IATSE strike, but we tend to hope that the AMPTP are going to do everything they can to learn from their mistakes of 2023. The plan is for the entire One Chicago franchise to be back come late September or early October and have traditional “full seasons” again.

Beyond a premiere date, there are other things to be excited to learn throughout the summer! Just remember for a moment here that Chicago PD needs to cast at least one new member of Intelligence after Tracy Spiridakos departed at the end of last season. Petrovic feels like the leading candidate given that she already has ties to the unit and the show. However, nothing is cemented there as of yet.

Of course, it is possible that there are multiple new additions but for now, a wait-and-see approach feels best…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago PD alum Jesse Lee Soffer’s new gig!

When do you think Chicago PD season 12 is going to premiere?

Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — more updates lie ahead…

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







