FBI: International season 4: Jesse Lee Soffer comes on board

As it turns out, FBI: International has someone new entering the mix for season 4, and it is certainly a familiar face: Jesse Lee Soffer.

According to a report from TVLine, the former Chicago PD cast member is coming on board the CBS drama as a new series regular. However, he will not be playing Jay Halstead. Given that these shows are set in the same universe, it would be easily to argue that this is going to be the case. Yet, here’s where we remind you that this would not be the first time that we saw something play out like this. Remember that Chicago Med alum Colin Donnell appeared on this very series earlier this year as a totally new character.

Is it a little surprising that Soffer would leave one show under the Wolf Entertainment umbrella, only to end up joining the other? Maybe, but there are some things to remember here. On FBI: International, it feels like Jesse will be more of the star as opposed to a supporting character, and there could be a lot more story to tell within this role — and there’s something to be excited about with that.

Hopefully, at some point later this year, we going to have a chance in order to learn more about Jesse’s character well before the show premieres. Of course, his casting here would be super-awkward in the event that there would be some sort of huge crossover across the FBI universe. Of course, the odds of that happening at this point are minuscule since the shows are on different networks. The closest thing we ever had to this was Hailey Upton appearing briefly on the flagship FBI, an arc that was cut short due to the global health crisis.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

