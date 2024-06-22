Blue Bloods series finale: When will it air on CBS?

Given that the Blue Bloods series finale has wrapped filming, it does feel like now is the right time to also raise the following question: When will it air?

The first thing to remember is that technically, there are still eight episodes remaining of season 14, finale included. CBS has also confirmed already that these will air this fall in the standard Friday-night timeslot at 10:00 p.m. Eastern. There are no changes there.

So much of what happens with the final episode of Blue Bloods hinges on how quickly the network wants to burn off the rest of the series. It is possible that if the show premieres on September 27, it could be done on Friday, November. However, do you want it over that soon into the fall?

While nothing is confirmed at present, there are three days we would personally circle on your calendar: November 22, and then December 6 and December 13. (November 29 is Black Friday, and there is a good chance that there are no new episodes of any show on that date.)

There’s a good chance that CBS does not bring its Friday lineup back until early October, and there could be a week off at some point late that month. That would then allow the show to wrap in December, at a time when a lot of viewers around. Even though it was their decision to end the Tom Selleck – Donnie Wahlberg series, we do still believe that they are going to try and generate some of the biggest viewership for it possible. After all, this would be a great way to parlay into a Blue Bloods spin-off; if one happens, the earliest that you could expect it is the fall of 2025 but with the way in which TV development is happening, it could end up being later than that.

When do you think that the Blue Bloods series finale is going to air on CBS?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

