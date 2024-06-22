The Rookie season 7 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

Is there a chance we’re going to be getting news on The Rookie season 7 at some point before the summer wraps up?

Well, there may be a further bit of enthusiasm around this stemming from the fact that production is already underway in California! This show actually kicked off production early enough that in theory, it could have come on the air this fall … but unfortunately, that’s not going to be the case. There is no indicator at the moment that we are going to see the series back until midseason. That means either January or February, more than likely.

Now, here is the bad news at the moment — you probably are not going to be getting a premiere date through the rest of the summer. There is going to be a lot of patience required here! If we are lucky, there is going to be some more news revealed on this over the course of the fall. For the immediate future, we do think that ABC’s priority, for better or worse, is going to be promoting their fall shows — that may be something that we understand, but it is frustrating since there is so much to look forward to here!

Take, for starters, the simple fact that Tim Bradford is working on improving himself, which could mean that he and Lucy Chen do have a future. There’s also that cliffhanger with Bailey’s ex getting out of prison, but it could take a little while for that to be paid off.

Will season 7 be the final one?

We sure hope not! Yet, and as we’ve noted in the past, it is something that we’re prepared for in the event that it happens. Just remember here that there were multiple shows that did conclude on ABC last season that had gone on for seven years.

