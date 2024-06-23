Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network, 6/23?

Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network? This past week has certainly been a big one for the series. Does that mean that great stuff is right around the corner?

Well, first and foremost, let’s go ahead and note what we do know at the moment — you are going to be heading back to the ranch in November! To be specific, think November 10. That was announced officially a handful of days ago. Of course, the flip side here is that there is no new episode on the air tonight.

The other bit of bad news comes courtesy of Kevin Costner, who confirmed not too long ago that we are not going to see him back as John Dutton through the remainder of the series. This is a shame, mostly due to what he brought to the character. Also, he had expressed during his promo tour for Horizon: An American Saga that he could come back under certain circumstances.

So what does all of this mean moving forward? Well, there are some questions still worth asking when it comes to that, as the rest of the cast is going to have to take the reigns of the story. Our anticipation is that the rest of season 5 could actually feel a little more similar to the end of Succession, where there was a frantic search for the next Waystar Royco CEO. Who will lead the ranch without John there? We honestly think that it is going to be more of a team effort.

How many stories are left?

Well, that remains to be seen, but it is our hope that we do get to see something that constitutes real closure no matter if it is eight or ten episodes. There is a spin-off coming, but we don’t think its job is to wrap up this story. It should be something special on its own.

