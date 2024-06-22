When Calls the Heart season 11 finale: The ideal cliffhanger

As so many of you are more than likely aware at this point, the When Calls the Heart season 11 finale is coming to Hallmark Channel tomorrow. Are you ready for it? This is going to be one of the biggest, craziest stories that we’ve had a chance to see so far, and it also feels like we are building towards some sort of proper ending.

So what will that ending look like? There are so many things that we want an answer to, but it does at least feel like there will be some sort of cliffhanger.

Is there one potential cliffhanger that is better than the others? Obviously, that’s a hard thing to figure out or determine, given that a lot of it comes down to personal preference. Yet, we do think that the show does not need one tied to Elizabeth given that she and Nathan are now together. Why not allow viewers to just be happy about that for now? Maybe you can revisit something with Allie and her biological father, but that feels like it.

Personally, it feels like the more interesting cliffhanger at this point would be tied either to a longstanding character like Bill or, once again, someone in Lucas who has more power and influence than anyone in Hope Valley at this point. That can be useful, but it can also be quite a burden. A lot of his storyline this season has been self-contained, and that means that there’s a chance to bring something totally new to the table moving forward. That variety of storylines is always worth being excited about.

No matter what the When Calls the Heart cliffhanger turns out to be, we do think that it will not radically change the show … mostly because there is no real reason for that. The producers know what this series is at this point, so the ending will play into that.

What do you think a When Calls the Heart season 11 cliffhanger will be?

