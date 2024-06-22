Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 7: The abduction

There are a handful of things that are known at this point about Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 7, but the big one is quite simple: This may be the most emotional story of the season. Per all current indicators, there is a good chance that it is going to leave you feeling emotionally devastated as the trial begins with Louis, Claudia, and Madeleine at the center of it. That is without even factoring in the return of Lestat, who will certainly have revenge very much on his mind.

So what happened in the immediate aftermath of Louis and his friends being captured? Well, that’s the focus of this particular preview.

If you head over to Mashable now, you can see a sneak peek that does a good job of articulating just where things were for Jacob Anderson’s character after the abduction / the betrayal of Armand. You can see just from the way Louis is speaking to Daniel how difficult at thing it is to talk about and ultimately, we understand why. Just think about what we’ve seen in the promos already, and also the notion of all of this terrible stuff happening at once. Right when Louis starts to think that he’s found a real home and a family, it is taken away from him, presumably by someone he trusts.

What will Lestat want to do to him? Consider that another question that still requires some sort of answer. He was left for dead — and yet, Louis didn’t actually kill him, and they also have such a deep and complicated past. Were it not for the existence of some source material out there, you could really argue that almost anything could happen.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

