Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 7 video: A trial begins

In a couple of days, Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 7 is poised to arrive on AMC. Do you have a pit in your stomach? You should. After all, this is going to be one of the most emotional episodes of the series. It could be violent, shocking, and also the culmination of much of the story so far.

After all, Lestat is back … and he is coming for revenge. What that looks like, of course, is one of the mysteries that the show will need to unravel from here.

If you head over to Decider, you can see a sneak preview from Sunday’s penultimate hour of the season, one that features the aftermath of Louis, Claudia, and Madeleine’s capture … otherwise known as Armand’s betrayal. It is the lead-up to the arrival of Lestat on stage, and Jacob Anderson’s character makes it clear that he can almost sense him in the air before he turns up. We’ve been waiting all season for this moment and it’s here; yet, we also want Lestat to go away, given what his presence during the trial likely brings.

Everything about this scene gives you a sense of the terror to come, as Louis finds himself cornered on all sides. He has no reasonable escape, and the only thing he can hope is that there is still some affection left in Lestat for him that he won’t straight-up eliminate him from the world. Unfortunately, he’s also broken the vampire code on multiple instances, and that makes us wonder just how much say Lestat could really have in his fate. After all, he is far from the only vampire present here, and all of them could prove to have their own thoughts on the matter.

