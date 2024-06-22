Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

Are we on the cusp of getting a premiere date for Tulsa King season 2 over at Paramount+? The demand is certainly there!

Also, remember this: Earlier this year, the streaming service indicated that you were going to be seeing the Sylvester Stallone series back at some point this fall. By virtue of that, doesn’t it feel fair that we are going to be getting some more news sooner rather than later?

There is no real reason to beat around the bush here. Let’s just say that if we don’t end up getting some sort of news on a season 2 premiere date by the end of the summer, we would be stunned. At a matter of fact, it feels likely that one will be announced next month. Given that CBS is going to be re-airing the first season starting on July 14, it makes sense to put a date out there around that time to build up hype. Stallone has said in the past that the series will return in early November, though that has not been confirmed at present by anyone over at Paramount.

What will the second season look like?

Odds are, not too different from what you saw the first go-around! The cliffhanger with Dwight is almost certainly going to be one of the first things that gets addressed but after that, there will be opportunities to learn more about who arrives in Oklahoma and what some of their own end goals are going to. Rest assured that there’s going to be a good mixture of action and comedy, otherwise known as the sort of thing you’d expect from a series like this.

Now, we certainly have no reason to think that Tulsa King is going to be any less of a smash hit than it was the first time around when it aired. The only real challenge is making sure you promote it thoroughly, largely because it’s been MIA for a good while.

