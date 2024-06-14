Tulsa King season 2 spoilers: See Jelly Roll on set?

We know that Tulsa King season 2 could be full of surprises … but did you ever see a visit from Jelly Roll to set coming?

Well, for the time being, here is at least some of what we can share. If you head over to Sylvester Stallone’s Instagram page, you can see the actor getting a visit from the performer, who is currently one of music’s biggest stars on the rise. Jelly Roll can’t seem to believe that he’s even there, which seems to have a lot to do with the reverence that a lot of people have for the Rocky star in general.

Now, we should note that this may just be a case of the singer being in the neighborhood of Tulsa King as opposed to him actually appearing on the show. After all, at the time of this writing we’ve heard nothing that makes us think that he will actually be around for any episodes of the Paramount+ series.

Still, this is a fun reminder that the Paramount+ is actively in production, and it has already been confirmed that new episodes are going to air at some point this fall. As for what lies ahead, the first order of business is that Dwight is able to tackle a lot of the chaos that transpired at the end of the season 1 finale. For now, we do tend to think he’ll end up being okay. After all, based on a lot of the evidence that we’ve seen so far, we aren’t exactly getting any evidence that the guy is worse for wear. He’s still getting a chance to wear some stylish outfits and have some nice shoes.

If you want to catch up on the show…

Remember here that CBS is going to be airing the first season this fall. What better opportunity is there to get hooked, if you are not already for whatever reason?

Related – When is season 2 of Tulsa King actually going to premiere?

What do you most want to see on Tulsa King season 2 when it does actually premiere?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







