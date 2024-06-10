Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: Where it stacks up

Production remains ongoing for Tulsa King season 2 starring Sylvester Stallone — so is Paramount+ thinking far ahead?

In a lot of ways, you assume that they have to be, all things considered. When you are a company of this magnitude, you often are forced to think several months ahead. The last thing that you should ever want is a situation where you are scrambling to figure out your schedule at the last minute!

The good news for both Tulsa King and the majority of the Taylor Sheridan catalogue is that they all have a tendency to be edited pretty quickly after they film, which does leave the door open for them to premiere relatively soon after production wraps. It is one of the reasons why this show in particular is being earmarked for fall — Stallone himself has noted early September, but that has not been confirmed.

So why does September matter so much for this sow in particular? A lot comes down to how Paramount wants to stack a lot of their bigger shows through the rest of the year. Odds are, they don’t want Tulsa King on the air too much at the same time as Mayor of Kingstown, and they also want it to have a season 2 run before they get into some other Sheridan shows like Lioness season 2 (which is currently filming) or the second half of 1923, which will start production later this summer.

For the purposes of maintaining subscribers, it makes financial sense for all of these shows to be spaced out. If Stallone’s series does not come back until October or November, you run the risk of more overlap. With that, we foresee everyone working extremely hard to make that September date happen — unless something changes, it feels pretty likely that it will.

Related – Get some other news now on Tulsa King season 2, including who will be a part of Dwight’s journey moving forward

What do you most want to see moving into Tulsa King season 2 over at Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







