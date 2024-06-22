Palm Royale season 2 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn something more about a Palm Royale season 2 premiere date over this summer?

First and foremost here, we really should start off this article by saying the following: We are 100% going to be getting more of the show! Apple TV+ made that announcement earlier this year, and it makes sense given the overall performance of season 1. Hopefully most of the star-studded cast is present once more, led by the outstanding Kristen Wiig.

Leslie Bibb (who plays Dinah on the series) certainly seems to be another cast member who is coming back, and she had the following to say on the subject to TV Insider:

“I know that writer’s room has been open. We go into 1970, so that’s going to be very interesting because everything is changing really fast. All I hope is that it has the same depth and sort of complexity [as Season 1]. There are a lot of things happening with Dinah. I don’t think she’s ever really present.”

So when will the show actually premiere?

Since the writers are only getting things going now, it is probably a little too early to expect that we’re going to be seeing the show anytime soon. With that, there won’t be many reveals over the course of the summer. Instead, we think the more likely scenario is that the show returns either in the summer or fall of next year. A lot of that will be dependent on when filming begins, as there may be a lot that needs to be sorted out schedule-wise. This is the downside of having so many big-name cast members — it can be a lot harder to squeeze everyone in, all things considered! You have to find some ways to figure that out.

