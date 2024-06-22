Doctor Who season 14 finale: Who is Louise Allison Miller?

The Doctor Who season 14 finale had high expectations for many reasons, including a showdown with none other than Sutekh. Yet, there was also a long-held mystery that we needed an answer to on so level — the identity of Ruby Sunday’s biological mother.

So, did we get it? This is where Louise Allison Miller comes into play.

We should start off here by noting the following: If you are somewhat let down by the reveal in the finale, we honestly understand. It was not hard to be given that there were so many huge theories out there suggesting that Ruby’s mom was a Time Lord, a villain, or someone else hugely important to the universe.

As it turns out, Louise is seemingly just an ordinary woman, someone who had Ruby when she was only 15 and did not want to bring her into a world that included an extremely cruel stepfather. There was significant to where she was left, but really, the high stakes of this mystery were due more to mere creation of them. Something can be life-or-death if you choose to make it show, and perhaps, the biggest twist of all is that these epic question marks had a simple answer. (Personally, we did want more.)

The season 14 finale concluded with The Doctor and Ruby parting ways for now, but Ncuti Gatwa’s character did note to her that he would see her again. After all, she was too important to him after their adventures! We do know that Millie Gibson is going to be back at some point in season 15 of the series, so this is not something to worry about. Instead, just kick back and prepare for whatever the Russell T. Davies and the entire team choose to do.

The next order of business here, of course is a Christmas Special — more on that should come out before too long.

