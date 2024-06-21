Ted season 2 filming about to begin; premiere date hopes

For those who have not heard as of yet, a Ted season 2 is coming to Peacock! Not only that, but filming will be here sooner rather than later.

After all, in a new post on Instagram, actor Scott Grimes confirmed that table reads have begun for the latest episodes of the comedy — a sign that cameras are going to be rolling before too long. This is a show that will benefit from getting all these episodes in the can, but the reality still remains here that it’s a long ways away from the show actually premiering.

Remember: It takes a long time to animate a bear! It is also costly, but Peacock was willing to take on those costs due largely to how well the first season performed. Given that the original movies were so many years ago, there was not any guarantee that the show was going to perform as well as it did. You could argue that the comedy on the show was actually better than some of the movies, and it also did a really good job of getting in a lot of nostalgia for a particular era.

At this point, we tend to think it will be rather lucky if we get to see the second season moving into late 2025, but it’s also a hard thing to pin an exact date on just because you don’t want to rush any part of this process.

No matter when the show is back…

Well, just know that the streaming service will do whatever they can to get a lot of promotion out there for it. Heck, there may be some people out there who aren’t even aware that there was a Ted TV show at all! A lot of people do not have Peacock, and may have missed out on some of the ads that were out there for the first season.

What do you most want to see moving into a Ted season 2 over at Peacock?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







