The Irrational season 2 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

We’ve now officially made it to summer — with that in mind, is good news on the horizon when it comes to The Irrational season 2?

The first thing to say here may be somewhat obvious, but it’s worth noting that the Jesse L. Martin series is 100% coming back. Not only that, but it is actively in production! The plan is for it to premiere this fall, where it will now air on Tuesday nights.

All logic would suggest here that the aforementioned info would mean that a season 2 premiere date will be revealed shortly, and that is almost certainly correct. It is really just a matter of when NBC wants to get the info out there, and it wouldn’t be shocked if it happens over the next two weeks.

After all, remember that there are some viable reasons why the powers-that-be would want to ensure that The Irrational has a start date before July 4. This would enable them to really push it in some of their holiday programming, and we’re confident that there will be plenty of adds throughout the Olympics. After all, this is one of the major benefits to them having the Games, as it allows them to generate exposure for some of their other properties.

Given that this is a show that has a lot of classic procedural elements plus great characters, NBC already realizes that it could have a high ceiling. This is the sort of whodunnit show that has proven to be a huge hit for generations! It got off to a great start in season 1, so here is to hoping that it can maintain momentum moving forward — and also resolve that Rose-centric cliffhanger in an exciting way. All of a sudden, Alec has another important case to focus on!

