The Irrational season 2 premiere date: When will it be revealed?

The Irrational season 2 is coming to NBC — after all, filming has been underway for quite some time! The network announced its Tuesday timeslot earlier this year at the upfronts, but there is still one major question that still simmers: When will an actual date be announced?

Conventional wisdom (or at least a number of fall schedules from normal TV seasons) would suggest that more episodes will be coming in late September or early October. That is when a number of important stories can be revisited, with the most important one being the handling of the Rose character played by Karen David. Her capture was, after all, the heart of the season 1 cliffhanger, and Alec (Jesse L. Martin) will have his work cut out for him almost right away.

You may be waiting for months to see some sort of substantial information about what lies ahead on The Irrational story-wise, but a premiere date should be revealed in about a month, whether it be late June / early July. That is when traditionally, dates are announced for most fall shows — at least on seasons that are not interrupted by a global health crisis or industry strikes, which was the case last year.

In general, an early premiere-date announcement could be especially pivotal in 2024 for a network like NBC. What makes this year stand out is rather simple: The coverage of the Summer Olympics. This is one of the best promotional platforms possible for a number of programs across the board, and we certainly imagine that this is going to be the case here, as well. The Irrational is still a show that many viewers may not know about as of yet, and you should want it back around as soon as possible.

If you have not heard…

Well, there will be eighteen episodes moving into the new season, and within all of those, it is fair to imagine a mixture of intriguing cases and larger, character-based revelations.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Irrational now, including other information about the future

When do you think The Irrational season 2 will actually premiere over on NBC?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments, and also come back — there are a lot of other updates coming soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







