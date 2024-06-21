The Last of Us season 2 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

Summer 2024 is officially here — so does that mean more news on The Last of Us season 2? Could we get a premiere date announcement?

If nothing else, you can argue that there is a case for getting a little bit more news, and it starts from a rather simple place: The show is deep in production! Also, a huge HBO hit in House of the Dragon is currently on the air, so why not use one show to promote the other?

Well, let’s just say that there’s a chance that we will get something, but probably not much when it comes to an exact premiere date. After all, remember for a moment here that the series is most likely not going to air until at least spring 2025 if not later; we’re a little too early to get specifics! Still, we do think that there’s a chance that you’ll get some sort of approximate date during some sort of sizzle reel in the months ahead. HBO has a lot invested here in the franchise, so the odds are high they will start a marketing blitz early.

One more thing to be aware of during the summmer.

There is a small chance that a super-early renewal for season 3 comes out, given that Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have already indicated that they are splitting The Last of Us: Part II into multiple seasons. While HBO can allow them to plan ahead before a renewal goes public, we do think that getting a formal green light early is going to help to ensure that everyone enters the next chapter with a sense of comfort.

