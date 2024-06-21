Lioness season 2 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

Are we getting closer to a Lioness season 2 premiere date over at Paramount+? It certainly feels that way, especially since some key milestones have already been hit behind the scenes!

If you did not know already, the Zoe Saldana – Laysla De Oliveira series has already started production on the next batch of episodes in Texas. We anticipate that everyone is going to be at work for the next couple of months and within that time, there could be a few more teases that surface in terms of what is coming up. This is a story that could go in all sorts of directions, but our primary question plot-wise is simply this: How is Cruz going to recover from what happened with Aaliyah and the feelings she developed there? It’s a big part of what made the end of the first season so devastating to watch unfold.

So is there a chance that we’re going to get an official premiere date before the end of the summer? We’d obviously love to see that happen but for now, it feels unlikely. The more likely scenario at present is that we do get some news on the second season this summer, but it is tied more to casting or the story ahead.

After all, Paramount+ does not need to rush anything for Lioness when you think about the schedule they already have. Not only is there Mayor of Kingstown on the air right now, but they have another Taylor Sheridan production in Tulsa King coming this fall. There is also 1923 that they still have to think about, and then also a brand-new show in Land Man that could be coming before too long. There’s a chance that a season 2 premiere date for the Saldana series will be revealed in the fall, with it coming back either at the end of this year or the first few months of 2025 … but time will tell. Why rush anything along when you don’t have to?

