Beef season 2 spoilers: Are Oscar Issac, Carey Mulligan set?

Just in case you needed a reason to be excited for Beef season 2, will Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan do the trick?

First and foremost, we do suppose that the first thing that we should do here is exercise a certain amount of patience. After all, Netflix has yet to even confirm that the next chapter of the anthology series is happening, though it does feel likely at this point.

Without further ado now, let’s go ahead and get more into things from a casting perspective. Deadline has reported that Isaac and Mulligan are currently being eyed to star in the upcoming season, which would be about feuding couples. The two actors’ roles were at one point rumored to be played by Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway, but that did not come to fruition.

Getting any of the aforementioned accomplished performers would be a huge get for a possible Beef season 2, especially since really, the top priority here has to just be making sure you get the right talent on board. If that happens and the story is set, we’re sure that the official green light from the streaming service will come soon after. This show provides Netflix with something that they always want, and that is prestige acclaim. It also does continue to foster a relationship with A24, which is as important a player in the content business these days as you are ever going to find.

Given that nothing is anywhere near official with some of this right now, it does feel pretty fair to assume that you are not going to actually see Beef until we get around to late 2025 at the earliest, and it could be even alter than that! If there’s one thing that we certainly know about shows at the streaming service these days, it is that they take an extremely long period of time to surface.

