The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: Summer ’24 update

Now that we are firmly into the summer of 2024, what more can be said about The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 on Hulu?

First and foremost, we should note that there’s a chance you’ve heard a few things about it already, starting with the fact that Elisabeth Moss is going to direct multiple episodes. It is also the final season and in addition to providing an endgame for some of the characters you know and love, we also tend to think that it will set up The Testaments, based on the follow-up novel by Margaret Atwood.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE!

Unfortunately, herein lies the bad news: While there could be some news about season 6 this summer, you’re not going to get a premiere date. That seems to be firmly set at some point in 2025, and it will be hard to push it up any sooner than that. Why? Well, the simple answer is that filming has yet to even start! We’ve heard some discussion about it kicking off this summer, so you at least do not have to worry about that.

Given how long The Handmaid’s Tale has been off the air, we do at least think that Hulu is going to work hard to get it out there for people as soon as possible. We’d be shocked if it is not available for viewers by the spring of next year. We know that multiple factors led to the long delay between seasons, but all parties involved here seem to know how important it is that the show sticks the landing. By virtue of that, let’s just hope the series lives up to all of the hype.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Handmaid’s Tale now, including what else is coming for Luke

What do you most want to see on The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 when it does premiere?

How do you think the story is going to end for June and some other characters? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







