The Boys season 5: Jared Padalecki ready to appear

Season 5 of The Boys is slated to be the final season, and of course the producers are going to make some magic happen. It will likely be dark and demented, and it also could contain a number of new characters.

Is one of them really about to be played by Jared Padalecki? Creator Eric Kripke has spoken about reuniting with the Supernatural alum much like he did Jensen Ackles for season 3, and it now seems like it is actually going to happen!

In a new interview with Deadline, Padalecki made it clear that he and Eric have already spoken about a part and, now that Walker is done, he has the time in which to appear:

“We have talked [about a role]. As a matter of fact, we talked today … I think at this point in my acting life, I only want to work on projects that I really care about or with people that I really care about, and obviously Eric and I are indelibly connected forever.

“I mean, he created Supernatural. He created Sam Winchester. He created Ruby [Genevieve Padalecki], who I ended up marrying and starting a family with … I adore him. I adore his humor. I adore him as a person, his storytelling. So I can’t wait. I don’t think [Season 5] films until next year, but I will be ready when he makes the phone call. I’ll just say ‘Okay, when am I flying out?’”

So basically, this feels like a done deal, and we just have to wait and see what the role is going to be. Our hope is that Jared gets a chance to do something truly insane, and basically take advantage of the chance to be the total opposite of Sam Winchester. That is one of the things that is a real joy when it comes to acting, and Jared is so innately likable that it would be fun to see him go against type.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

