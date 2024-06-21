Perfect Match season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following today’s season 2 finale over at Netflix, is there a Perfect Match season 3 coming at some point down the road?

Let’s start off here by talking about the official stance on the show’s future, and that’s not a hard thing to figure out: Nothing has been decided. We do think that we’re going to hear about potential renewal before too long, or at least that’s what we hope.

After all, remember for a moment here that there are so many reasons to want to bring the show back! It is a perfect little add-on to the rest of what the streaming service does with shows like Love is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, and even The Circle. It is something that is reasonably inexpensive for them to make and it allows them to have something in the vein of Love Island, which obviously is super-successful in other parts of the world. We do think that this is the sort of show that also does allow them to fill in the schedule here and there.

If there is anything that the producers do need to do over the next few weeks, it is rather simple: Trying to figure out some ways in order to ensure that the show continues to shake up the formula. The last thing you ever want is to create a situation where a lot of actors can predict in advance how the show is going to go, and then set themselves up for long-term success as a result of it. The more that you can surprise everyone, the better off it is!

Now, if there is a season 3 coming for this series down the line, let’s just hope that there is a chance that you will see it at some point in 2025. A long hiatus for a series like this is rarely ever a good thing.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

