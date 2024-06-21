Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS, June 21, 2024?

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Of course, it makes sense to want more of the show as soon as humanly possible.

After all, consider how much the show has been in the headlines over the past few weeks! Production for the Donnie Wahlberg – Tom Selleck drama just wrapped up and by virtue of that, we have heard a lot of people starting to wax poetic about their time on the series.

Unfortunately, you are not going to have a chance to see any of these episodes in the relatively near future. There is no Blue Bloods on the air tonight, and there will not be more until we get around to either late September or early October. There is no specific return date yet, but one should be announced in the relatively near future.

Perhaps what we are most curious about right now is how the network is going to go about promoting this upcoming batch of episodes from start to finish. Also, if there is going to be any news about a potential spin-off. It makes all the sense in the world for CBS to consider it, largely due to the fact that this show is not ending because of its ratings; instead, it is simply a matter of cost. The network is looking to trim that back, and the cast had to take a pay cut to even get a season 14 at all. Add to this that shooting in New York is expensive, and this series also has a huge cast with a number of people who have been there for some time.

Of course, we are extremely sad that Blue Bloods is ending; yet, at the same time we feel pretty darn confident that there is going to be a proper ending here that allows the characters to shine.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

