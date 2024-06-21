Mayor of Kingstown season 3: Jeremy Renner, cast on Konstantin

We’re a few episodes into Mayor of Kingstown season 3 at this point, and we’ve begun to understand the tapestry of the story. Things are pretty darn intense this go-around. After all, when are they not? This has been a great chance to see how things rebound post-Milo, and there are challenges both new and old in the picture.

One of the new ones is, of course, a guy in Konstantin who has already proven himself to be dangerous. Also, Mike has been willing to meet him head-on so far this season.

If you head over to the link here now, you can at least see a new video in which Jeremy Renner, plus star / showrunner Hugh Dillon, discuss what Konstantin brings to the table, plus also a willingness to not shy away from the brutality of this world. This is obviously a place where terrible things happen, as we’ve seen that time and time again. It may not always be altogether easy to watch, but that is often the point! The plan with this show is to really push a lot of characters to the limit and make viewers also question things that are happening in life. Dillion and the entire team are shining a light on some of this stuff for a reason.

So what questions do we have entering this weekend? Well, a big one is tied to when or if Konstantin will be stopped; meanwhile, another is tied to Iris’ secret. There is clearly something that she doesn’t want out there and while she has confided in Ian, she clearly does not want Mike to learn about it. What is going on with that?

