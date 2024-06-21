Found season 2 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to get an official Found season 2 premiere date between now and the end of the summer? There is a case to be made for it!

As a matter of fact, it feels all but guaranteed. The Shanola Hampton series has been in production for some time now and based on all indications, the plan is that you will actually see it premiere either in late September or early October. It is also going to have a new timeslot, as you are going to be seeing it turn up on Thursday nights at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, following both the flagship Law & Order as well as SVU.

In the end, we do think it makes the most sense for a formal premiere date to be announced before July 4, especially for a network like NBC. There are actually a number of reasons for this, but the biggest one is the opportunity this affords you to be able to push the show hard during the Independence Day specials and then also the Olympics later on in the summer. There is more at stake marketing-wise for this network than arguably any other, and there is also a chance here for Found to quickly become one of the biggest hits of the year.

The most important thing moving forward story-wise is just that you add new layers to the Gabi – Sir dynamic. Since it is hard to guarantee that this guy will be removed from her life anytime soon, the writers instead have to find some other ways to spice things up! With that, we imagine that there is going to be a combination of great story-of-the-week plots and a larger narrative, one that gives us a few new answers as time goes on.

