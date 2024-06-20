Doctor Who season 14 finale spoilers: A mystery guest star?

Is the Doctor Who season 14 going to deliver a few major surprises? It feels that way! There’s always a twist at the end … right? Well, it is easy to say that at the moment.

First and foremost, remember that everyone is facing some pretty significant challenges now due to the arrival of Sutekh on the scene. The god of death seems to be ready to inflict all sorts of unprecedented destruction on Earth, and it might not be easy to turn things around.

Yet, there is someone out there who could be able to help … even though they are in a world far away. Speaking in a new interview on the official Doctor Who podcast, executive producer Russell T. Davies gave a pretty substantial tease as to what could be coming:

“All of these people are brilliant [lending a hand] and Mel’s still there, everyone’s fighting and winning and losing … but far away on a distant planet, a kind woman is waiting with something absolutely vital.”

Who is this kind woman? Is it Ruby’s mother? That would be our theory right now, largely because it’s been one of the major mysteries all season long and at this point, we really hope that there are going to be some answers.

Is everything going to be resolved?

We’re sure that some things will … but they gotta set some things up to pay off next season, right? It is worth noting that Doctor Who was greenlit for two seasons with Ncuti Gatwa as the lead and the story was planned out accordingly. We don’t think there necessarily needs to be a cliffhanger in order for us to stay engaged but at the same time, does it hurt to have one? We don’t tend to think so, all things considered.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Doctor Who right now, including other finale teases

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Doctor Who season 14 finale?

How do you think that everything will conclude? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







