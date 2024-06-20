Yellowstone season 5: What ‘disappointed’ Kevin Costner?

Over the past month, we have heard more from Kevin Costner about Yellowstone than we honestly heard in the year-plus beforehand. A lot of this is tied, of course, to his role in Horizon: An American Saga.

At this point, we will say that it’s reached the point where a lot of the quotes from him are pretty similar to ones that we heard weeks ago. We know that he claims that a lack of material is what held up the show for so long, and that he would return as John Dutton under the right circumstances.

In a new piece over at People Magazine, Costner did say something that was pretty surprising. In particular, he expressed sadness that nobody spoke out for him when a lot of the rumors about his exit first broke:

“I read all the stories … I was disappointed that nobody on their side… ever stepped up to defend what it was I actually did for them. There came a moment where I thought, ‘Wow, when is somebody going to say something about what I have done versus what I haven’t done?’”

As we’ve noted before, this feels like one of those situations that is too complicated to ever get all the details and points of view. The biggest thing that we hope is just that amidst all of the drama and stories of the past few months, there is actually some sort of closure for John’s story on the show that makes some sort of sense. It does feel on paper like the character will be killed off and while it is possible that they surprise us, it’s hard to really explain why else he would no longer be around.

